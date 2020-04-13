Coronavirus News: New Rutgers saliva test for COVID-19 gets FDA approval

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW BRUNSWICK, New Jersey (WABC) -- The FDA has approved a new saliva test for coronavirus developed by Rutgers University.The new saliva collection method, which Rutgers University Cell and DNA Repository (RUCDR) developed in partnership with Spectrum Solutions and Accurate Diagnostic Labs (ADL), will allow for broader screening for COVID-19 than the current method of nose and throat swabs.The emergency use authorization of RUCDR and its collection approach is the first approval of its kind granted by the federal agency."The impact of this approval is significant," said Andrew Brooks, Chief Operating Officer and Director of Technology Development at RUCDR. "We can significantly increase the number of people tested each day and every day as self-collection of saliva is more quick and scalable than swab collections."The White House's COVID-19 testing task force called Brooks to offer congratulations.