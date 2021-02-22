Coronavirus News: Some COVID vaccine dosages at Jones Beach improperly stored, new shots scheduled

All those who received the improperly stored vaccine on February 15 have been notified and have had a new shot rescheduled.
There is no health risk from receiving the ineffective shot.
An official explained to Eyewitness News that it was an honest mistake.
The vaccine was being transported in insulated coolers to waiting cars on a particularly cold day when a worker noticed the temperature in one cooler dropping close to the lower threshold.
The well-intentioned worker attempted to increase the temperature, and it inadvertently exceeded the upper threshold.
The affected cooler served less than 10% of the people vaccinated that day.
New York State Department of Health spokesperson Jill Montag issued a statement saying,
"New Yorkers' health and safety is our top priority, and due to this vaccine's very specific temperature sensitivity, we have a process in place to identify if any temperature excursions occur. This process worked, allowing us to quickly pinpoint this issue, identify the extremely small number of individuals impacted, and immediately begin taking action. The Department of Health has determined there was no health risk to New Yorkers, and we have contacted everyone involved to reschedule their appointments as soon as possible."
ALSO READ | Young women dress as 'grannies' in apparent attempt to get COVID-19 vaccine
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question