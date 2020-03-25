Coronavirus

Starbucks gives free coffee to first responders, medical workers fighting coronavirus pandemic

By Toby Hershkowitz
NEW YORK (WABC) -- For health care workers and first responders battling the coronavirus pandemic, your cup of Starbucks is on the house.

The company announced Wednesday that its stores would offer free daily coffees for anyone who identifies as a "front-line" responder in the battle against COVID-19 from now through May 3.

"It is the responsibility of every business to care for its employees during this time of uncertainty, shared sacrifice, and common cause," CEO Kevin Johnson wrote in a letter to customers.

The coffee giant also announced a $500,000 donation to front-line responders and has pledged to pay workers what he calls "catastrophe pay" for at least a month if they choose to stay home from work due to social distancing.

"I'm inspired by our Starbucks store partners around the world who proudly wear the green apron and who are rising to the occasion," he said about the staff of his coffee empire.

If you're not a first responder but still need a jolt, there are some changes to business as usual. Starbucks has eliminated dine-in service at all locations in the U.S. and Canada through at least the first week of April.

Customers can still get a buzz and a biscuit via takeout, drive-through and delivery.

Stores in high foot-traffic areas, like malls and college campuses, are closed completely, but Starbucks locations in and around hospitals will stay open.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citystarbuckscoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Washington agrees on unrivaled $2 trillion virus rescue bill
Who gets what from Washington's $2 trillion coronavirus relief package
Connecticut COVID-19 cases spike to 875, 19 deaths
Famed NYC Chef Floyd Cardoz dies of complications from COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cuomo says density control plan may be working
199 dead in NYC from coronavirus, nearly 18,000 cases
Video: NBA player begs people to take COVID-19 seriously as mom enters coma
Famed NYC Chef Floyd Cardoz dies of complications from COVID-19
New York City sets up temporary morgue amid COVID-19 pandemic
Connecticut COVID-19 cases spike to 875, 19 deaths
More than 5,500 COVID-19 cases on Long Island
Show More
New Jersey cases surge over 4,000 with 62 deaths
Dozens more NYPD, FDNY members are sick with coronavirus
Who gets what from Washington's $2 trillion coronavirus relief package
Spring breaker who partied despite warnings apologizes
California teen apparently first COVID-19 death in US under age 18
More TOP STORIES News