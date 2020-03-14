Coronavirus: The city sleeps -- How has COVID-19 changed our daily lives?

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that gatherings with more than 500 people will temporarily be banned in New York state, one of several dramatic actions to contain the new virus.
The ban went into effect statewide at 5 p.m. Friday, though the Great White Way went dark at 5 p.m. a day earlier.
It does not apply to schools, hospitals, nursing homes and mass transit.
Store shelves bare amid panic over coronavirus:
"The last 24 hours have been very, very sobering," New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said in declaring a state of emergency for the city.
The ban comes as some of New York City's most esteemed cultural institutions announced they are temporarily shutting down because of the coronavirus, including the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Museum of Natural History, the Metropolitan Opera and Carnegie Hall.
"The Met's priority is to protect and support our staff, volunteers, and visitors," Daniel Weiss, the Metropolitan Museum's president and chief executive, said in a statement.
The opera company said all performances have been canceled through March 31. Carnegie Hall also announced it was closing its doors at midnight Thursday for all public events through the end of March.
Small businesses, real estate impacted by COVID-19:
The cascade of closings left some tourists shaking their heads in disbelief. Ken and Theresa Winter, visiting from Colorado, headed to Broadway on Thursday after the Big East basketball tournament was hastily scrapped at halftime of the St. John's/Creighton game.
Theresa Winter said the reaction to the coronavirus reminded her of the uncertain days following the Sept. 11 attacks. She noted their plane to New York City was less than half full.
"Hopefully we can get back to Denver," she said.
The closings come amid signs that New Yorkers are acting on their own to avoid crowds. Ridership on the subway and commuter rail lines has plunged, state officials said.
How restaurants are coping amid the coronavirus pandemic:
Earlier, Cuomo announced that New York City's St. Patrick's Day Parade would be postponed for the first time in its 258-year history. De Blasio later tweeted that the parade will take place at some future date "whether it's in the heat of summer or on a clear fall day."
The virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms such as fever and cough for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.
The vast majority of people recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.
The Archdiocese of New York said it will close elementary schools in its system Monday for at least a week, but the mayor said he hopes to avoid drastic measures such as shutting the city's entire public school system or its subways. He said health care workers and first responders on the front lines of the crisis would face hurdles in getting to work without the transit system and with children home from school.
INTERACTIVE: What we know about COVID-19 - US map, prevention, cases
Latest Coronavirus News
Latest news on coronavirus in New York and New York City
Latest news on the New Jersey coronavirus cases
Latest news on Connecticut coronavirus COVID-19
