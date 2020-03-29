Tiempo: How is the COVID-19 pandemic impacting the immigration system as a whole?

To keep everyone safe, there will be no in-studio guests. We taped several skype interviews with Latinos doing their best to help out fellow Latinos and others during this time.
We start with the current status of immigration laws and immigrant cases. How is the pandemic impacting the immigration system as a whole? What services are working, and what is currently on hold?
We spoke to attorney Mario Russell with Catholic Charities of New York to give us some clarity.
In New Jersey, our good friends at the statewide Hispanic chamber of commerce are working hard to help their members through this tough time.
The chamber represents many, many people in the restaurant, hospitality, and food industry. Besides holding virtual meetings, the chamber teamed up with state leaders to match talented but now out-of-work people with industries on the front lines of the outbreak looking for manpower and womanpower as well.
They are holding virtual meetings, and they're quite busy trying to find job opportunities for displaced or furloughed workers.
We reached out to yet another Tiempo veteran Carlos Medina, chairman of the statewide Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of New Jersey.
