Coronavirus News: NY Gov. Cuomo tells protesters "Take a job as an essential worker"

Cuomo was asked about protestors outside the State Capitol in Albany who said they were running out of money.
While expressing sympathy for their plight, Cuomo said the virus is still killing hundreds of New Yorkers per day.
"It's not about me. It's about we," he said.
Cuomo said the risk of death outweighs economic hardship.
The governor said those who want to go back to work should "take a job as an essential worker."
"There are people hiring," he said. "You can get a job as an essential worker. So now you can go to work and you can be an essential worker and you are not going to kill anyone."
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
UPDATES
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New Jersey
Connecticut
New York City
Long Island
RESOURCES
Where are the testing centers
See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address