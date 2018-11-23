GLAM LAB

What face rollers do for your skin and how they work

What face rollers do for your skin and how they work

Face rollers are essentially paint rollers for the skin - but do they actually work?

Johanna Trupp
NEW YORK (WABC) --
In this episode of Glam Lab, I'm breaking down face rollers. It's a tiny handheld device with big benefits.

They can contour your face, get rid of wrinkles, reduce puffiness, lighten those dark circles under your eyes ... and the list goes on.

To really put them to the test, I tried out two very different rollers with extremely different price points.

First, I put a roller from Refa to the test. Since the company has an entire line of rollers, I figured it would be a good place to start.

I tried their Carat Face roller.

While the Refa may have a peculiar design to it, the technology behind it is ridiculously advanced. These rollers have a built-in solar panel that uses available light to generate a micro current!

They're also made of medical grade platinum, making it impossible to spread any bacteria.

Then, I checked out a more common face roller such as the Rose Quartz from Savor Beauty and Spa. You may have seen Jade face rollers around too.

Rose Quartz is supposed to help relax your muscles caused by stress. So, rolling it around on your face should get that blood flowing to get rid of that puffiness!

Check out the episode to see if face rollers are really worth the investment. If so, you'll definitely want to check out Refa and Savor Beauty's Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals!

Watch Glam Lab each week for more beauty tips, tricks and trends!
