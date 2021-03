What we can expect as the Tri-State reopens

EMBED >More News Videos It has been one year since the coronavirus shutdown altered our lives. Now, as the Tri-State area slowly reopens, Eyewitness News looks at what we can all expect.

EMBED >More News Videos It has been one year since the coronavirus shutdown altered our lives. Now, as the Tri-State area slowly reopens, Eyewitness News looks at what we can all expect.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Over the last few weeks, there has been a lot of looking back on the year we have all endured. On Sunday night, New York City held a remembrance ceremony marking one year since the first COVID-classified death.Now, we are not looking back - instead, we are looking forward, asking, and trying to answer some key questions.For example - what will schools look like as kids begin returning to class? With so many businesses shut down , will our neighborhood downtowns rebuild?When will we see Broadway shows again?Also, could this year of stress and change have a long-term impact on our health With so much to dissect, any discussion about reopening and getting into this so-called 'normal,' revolves around one thing - the vaccine.On Sunday, the nation set a new record for vaccinations in a single day, but there is still a long way to go. 22.5% of New York residents have gotten one dose, and more than 11% are fully vaccinated. In New Jersey, nearly 24% of people have partial protection, and 12% have completed the inoculation. And in Connecticut, 26% of people have at least one shot at 26%, while just under 14% are fully vaccinated.