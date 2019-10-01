Health & Fitness

Whole Foods recalls cheese in NY, NJ, and CT stores over listeria concerns

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Whole Foods Market stores in the Northeast are voluntarily recalling Dorset cheese due to concerns over possible listeria contamination.

The recall applies to stores in seven states, including New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

The company says the cheese was cut and wrapped in plastic with a Whole Foods Market scale label, identifiable by PLU code 97776 with sell-by dates through 10/30/2019.

No illnesses have been reported so far.

Listeria monocytogenesis is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, pregnant women and others with weakened immune systems.

Customers who purchased the product at Whole Foods Market can bring a valid receipt into stores for a full refund. Consumers with additional questions can call 1-844-936-8255 between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m. CST, Monday through Friday, or 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Saturday through Sunday.

More TOP STORIES News