coronavirus new york city

Yankee Stadium opens as COVID vaccination mega-site for Bronx residents

Coronavirus update for NYC
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Yankee Stadium opens at 8 o'clock this morning for COVID-19 vaccinations.

It is for Bronx residents only, and you have to make an appointment.

Eligible Bronx residents can make their appointment by visiting Somosvaccinations.com or by calling 1-833-SomosNY.

Video shows the setup that took place to transform the iconic ballpark into a medical facility, New York State's latest vaccination mega-site.

State officials say they have 15,000 appointments ready for the next week, but there is concern they are not getting them booked fast enough.

RELATED: Where can you get a COVID-19 vaccine? Tracking availability and progress
EMBED More News Videos

Lauren Glassberg has the latest on the vaccination sites in NYC and who is next in line for the shot.



Thousands of open appointments were still available as of Thursday night, though the city says the site is fully booked for today.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio will tour the facility Friday afternoon.

De Blasio's office has been canvassing Bronx neighborhoods, working to fill available slots.

EMBED More News Videos

Josh Einiger has more on vaccination efforts in New York City following a monster snowstorm.



"Something city and state agree on strongly: we've got to do actions that will really support equity," de Blasio said. "The Bronx has been hit very hard hit in the COVID crisis. This site - this historic site, this amazing site - will be for the people of the Bronx."

Staffers have been doing the work of convincing those eligible that the vaccine is safe.

The clinic is being run by a well-known name - SOMOS Community Care - with shots administered by doctors who work and live in the Bronx.

MORE NEWS | 'We don't know how we're going to pay our bills': NYC restaurant owners react to reopening of indoor dining at 25% capacity
EMBED More News Videos

Josh Einiger has more on the reaction of restaurant owners following Gov. Cuomo's announcement on when indoor dining can reopen.



"No worry at all, not worried," one resident told Eyewitness News. "I trust science and i trust what they're trying to do with people in regarding to everyone's health."

"The trust is there," said SOMOS Chairman Dr. Ramon Tallaj. "They believe in us, and this is why it's so important that we are choosing to do this. And we're ready. People need us to the vaccine to be given to the people in our community."

There were no fans allowed in the stands last season, so today is the first time the general public is being allowed inside Yankee Stadium since 2019.

In addition to the stadium, the state is also opening 35 new pop-up vaccine sites are at churches, community centers and public housing across New York.

ALSO READ: New Jersey residents want answers after not receiving unemployment benefits for weeks
EMBED More News Videos

Nina Pineda reports on those still waiting for unemployment benefits in New Jersey.



national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



Positive COVID-19 cases by zip code - New York City


New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus


Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citybronxcoronavirus new york citymedicalreopen nyccoronavirushospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthhospitalnyc news
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
Woman collects NYC garbage, sells it to farmers
NY vax push includes dozens of new sites plus Yankee Stadium
COVID Vaccine Updates: Mixing vaccine doses subject of study
Disparities still exist over who gets COVID vaccine in NYC, data shows
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
VP Harris casts tie-breaking vote for Biden's COVID relief plan
Close call for NJ truck driver hit with sheet of snow
AccuWeather: Light rain mix
Increased indoor capacity at NJ businesses begins, Newark keeps curfew
How Chinatown businesses are fighting to survive the pandemic
NJ Nabisco factory to shut down by the summer
Woman collects NYC garbage, sells it to farmers
Show More
"I thought I was gonna die": Man recounts brutal subway slashing
Video shows brazen robbery at Chanel store in NYC
Firefighters rescue 77-year-old woman stuck inside van for days
J&J submits 1-shot COVID vaccine for emergency use in US
Shelter dog returns favor and gives owner 2nd chance at life
More TOP STORIES News