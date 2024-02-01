Mother released from hospital in Newark in time to for son's 1st birthday after receiving transplant

Naiya Atkins went home to her son after receiving a life-saving heart transplant at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.

Naiya Atkins went home to her son after receiving a life-saving heart transplant at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.

Naiya Atkins went home to her son after receiving a life-saving heart transplant at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.

Naiya Atkins went home to her son after receiving a life-saving heart transplant at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.

NEWARK, N.J. (WABC) -- A new mom gets to celebrate her son's first birthday at home after being released from the hospital in Newark following a heart transplant.

Naiya Atkins was wheeled out of Newark Beth Israel Medical Center on Wednesday to cheers from hospital staff.

She had been in the hospital for two months recovering from the surgery.

Prior to that, she had been in and out of the hospital ever since giving birth to her son, Joseph Zion Griffith, in February 2023.

It turns out, she had a rare heart condition called Spontaneous Coronary Artery Dissection, or SCAD.

Now all of that is in the past and she's reunited with her family.

Watch her full story:

Toni Yates has more on the mother's journey.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.