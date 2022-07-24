heat wave

Newark sets a record with 5 consecutive days above 100 degrees, pools and cooling centers closed

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- The City of Newark hit a new record as Sunday marked the 5th straight day of temperatures over 100 degrees.

And residents across Newark are feeling the sweltering heat with city officials announcing 'code red' could last until Monday because of the extreme heat.

But city pools and cooling centers are closed on Sundays.



"Extremely hot, Crazy out here, resident Derek Miller said. "I'm sweating sitting still."

Miller and some other residents tried stepping outside to cool off at Branch Book Park.

The city is urging residents to stay inside anywhere with air conditioning.

Newark actually broke two records on Sunday.

The first for the longest consecutive days of over 100-degree heat as well as the hottest July 24 on record at 102 degrees.

Even with cooling centers and city pools closed there are a few ways anyone can stay cool during this heat wave.

Check out our tips to beat the heat and to find important health precautions to take if you have to venture outdoors.

