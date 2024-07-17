New Jersey Transit warns commuters of potential delays, cancelations due to heat

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- The ongoing heat is causing commuter problems on Wednesday and New Jersey Transit is warning of potential delays and cancelations over the next couple of days.

The agency put out an alert during the evening commute on Tuesday, saying that they were experiencing heat-related rail equipment issues affecting air conditioning units and other electronic components.

They told customers that they may experience delays, and it could be necessary to "cancel or combine select trips for the next 48-72 hours."

"Our rail maintenance crews are working diligently to make repairs & restore equipment as quickly as possible," the agency said in a statement. "We apologize for any inconvenience."

They urged riders to check their website or mobile app for the latest updates and info.

