Helicopter crashes near airport in Fairfield; no word on pilot's injuries

A Bell helicopter 407 crashed into the fence at the edge of Essex County Airport in Fairfield just after 12 p.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
They say only the pilot was aboard at the time of the crash.
There is no word yet on their condition.
The FAA is investigating the incident.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
