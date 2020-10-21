Pilot rescued after helicopter lands in 4 feet of water near Jones Beach

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=7222819" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Marcus Solis reports on an elementary school bus crash in New Windsor, Orange County.

POINT LOOKOUT, New York (WABC) -- Officials are investigating after a helicopter landed in four feet of water on Long Island on Wednesday afternoon.The private helicopter helicopter landed on the bay side of Loop Parkway near Jones Beach and Long Beach at 4:15 p.m.A pilot was on board at the time of the incident and was said to have suffered only minor injuries.The FAA released the following preliminary statement:----------