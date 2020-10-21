Pilot rescued after helicopter lands in 4 feet of water near Jones Beach

The private helicopter helicopter landed on the bay side of Loop Parkway near Jones Beach and Long Beach at 4:15 p.m.
A pilot was on board at the time of the incident and was said to have suffered only minor injuries.
The FAA released the following preliminary statement:
A Bell 206B helicopter crashed into the water near Point Lookout, N.Y. today at approximately 4:30 p.m. local time. Only the pilot was aboard. Please contact local officials for the pilot's name and medical condition. The FAA and NTSB will investigate. The FAA will release the aircraft tail number once investigators verify it at the scene. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation. The aircraft registration number is N716VL. You can find registration information at www.faa.gov.
