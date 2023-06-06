School photography project on Long Island aims to build community of kindness

For the third year in a row, a high school in Nassau County is using photography to foster unity, kindness and inclusion in its community.

BALDWIN, Nassau County (WABC) -- For the third year in a row, a high school in Nassau County is using photography to foster unity, kindness and inclusion in its community.

The Hello Neighbor Project at Baldwin High School started in 2021 as the pandemic was ending and continued this year.

Advanced Placement photography students took portraits of second graders at Plaza Elementary School.

The portraits were then blown up to create large posters with each student's hopes and dreams printed across the top.

The second graders' dreams ran the gamut:

-I have a dream that I can collect trash and clean up the world.

-I dream the everyone will be nice and take care of each other.

-I hope to study more and get into Harvard University.

The posters are being displayed outside the high school for all to see, with the goal of building bridges across age groups and communities.

"We love that this project is continuing, as it is a part of the wider efforts through the school district to nurture good citizenship among all our students," said Dr. Shari Camhi, the Superintendent of Schools at Baldwin Union Free School District.

The idea was inspired by photojournalist and artist Julie Keefe.

