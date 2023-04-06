As many as seven youths, mostly young men, fled westbound on West 42nd Street. Shirleen Allicot has details.

Assault in Hell's Kitchen investigated as possible anti-gay bias crime

HELL'S KITCHEN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 44-year-old man was stabbed in the leg and beaten in Hell's Kitchen by a group of youths who used an anti-gay slur.

It happened at 10th Avenue and 44th Street at around 11:50 p.m. Wednesday.

After the anti-gay statement was made, a confrontation ensued and one of the young men pulled a knife and stabbed the victim in the leg.

The others then punched and kicked him.

As many as seven youths, mostly young men, fled westbound on West 42nd Street.

A good Samaritan came along and helped the victim.

The man was taken to Mount Sinai West and then transferred to Mount Sinai Morningside, where he was treated for the stab wound.

Detectives are investigating as a possible bias crime.

No arrests have been made.

