Lawmakers to distribute nightlife safety tips after 2 men found dead leaving LGBTQ+ nightclubs

Local lawmakers will be distributing nightlife safety tips in Hell's Kitchen on Thursday night after two men were drugged, robbed and found dead after leaving LGBTQ+ nightclubs.

HELL'S KITCHEN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Local lawmakers will be distributing nightlife safety tips in Hell's Kitchen on Thursday night after two men were drugged, robbed and found dead after leaving LGBTQ+ nightclubs.

John Umberger's family says he was found dead after a night out at a bar on 48th Street and 8th Avenue in May.

His phone was gone, his bank account was emptied and his credit card was masked out.

Extreme amounts of fentanyl and cocaine were also found in his system.

In April, Julio Ramirez was seen leaving a bar on West 46th Street before being found dead in the back of a taxi.

Detectives are looking into other similar incidents - some of which were in the gay community.

RELATED | Mother seeking answers when son found dead after night out in NYC

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.