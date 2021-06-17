4 firefighters hurt in Hell's Kitchen apartment fire

By Eyewitness News
4 firefighters hurt in Hell's Kitchen fire

HELL'S KITCHEN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Flames tore through another apartment building in Hell's Kitchen, forcing residents onto their fire escapes just hours after an earlier fire nearby.

New video shows several people climbing to safety after the fire broke out just before midnight in the building on 9th Avenue.

The fire in the five-story building went to two alarms.

Some 25 units and 106 firefighters battled the flames.



It's just one block away from a building fire where several people were injured and had to be rescued less than 24 hours earlier.

Four firefighters are being treated at area hospitals for minor injuries in Thursday morning's fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

