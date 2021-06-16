80-year-old woman rescued, 3 hurt as flames shoot from Hell's Kitchen apartment building

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10796333" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Raw video: Flames shot from the upper floors of an apartment building at 9th Avenue and West 50th Street.

HELL'S KITCHEN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A second alarm fire shot flames from a Hell's Kitchen apartment, injuring three residents.Firefighters used a bucket truck to rescue residents from the blazing, 5-story West 50th Street building just before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.Flames shot out the third floor windows and extended to the fourth floor in the apartments above the popular Rancho Tequileria restaurant."It spread so quickly, the flames were coming out of all the windows, glass was breaking," said one eyewitness. "There were so many firemen coming to the rescue for all those people inside. i just hope and pray that everyone is okay."Firefighters were able to rescue an 80-year-old woman who was stuck out on her fire escape.They carefully lowered her to safety.Three residents were injured. All were expected to survive.Three firefighters had minor injuries and taken to the hospital to be checked out.The other residents who were evacuated were being allowed back into the building around 5 a.m.The cause of the fire is under investigation.----------