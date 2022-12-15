Approval from House, Senate now sends legislation inspired by Gabby Petito's murder to White House

The "Help Fing the Missing Act" calls for information on missing people to be entered into the FBI's internal database.

New legislation inspired by Gabby Petito's murder is heading to the President's desk.

The "Help Find the Missing Act", backed by Petito's parents, was approved by the Senate last week. The House just passed it overwhelmingly.

The legislation calls for information on missing people to be entered into the FBI's internal database called the National Crime Information Center (NCIC).

That database would kick information over to the Department of Justice's public database called NamUs, or t he National Missing Persons and Unidentified Persons System.

It would then be shared so the public can see who is missing and provide potential help.

Under New York State law, law enforcement is already required to put the details of missing people into NamUs, but it's one of only 13 states that has the requirement.

Law enforcement in Connecticut and New Jersey are not required.

"Everyone deserves to be found and here's a way to have that happen," Joseph Petito, Gabby's father, said in an exclusive interview with Eyewitness News investigative reporter Kristin Thorne.

