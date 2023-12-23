2 dead, 4 injured after fiery car crash in Hempstead

Authorities are investigating a fatal crash claimed the lives of two people in Hempstead Friday night.

Authorities are investigating a fatal crash claimed the lives of two people in Hempstead Friday night.

Authorities are investigating a fatal crash claimed the lives of two people in Hempstead Friday night.

Authorities are investigating a fatal crash claimed the lives of two people in Hempstead Friday night.

HEMPSTEAD, Nassau County (WABC) -- A fiery crash on Long Island claimed the lives of two people Friday night.

Police say a 2005 Chrysler traveling east bound on Fulton Avenue in Hempstead struck another vehicle with four people inside.

Authorities say the driver then tried to flee and hit three other vehicles before catching fire.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to extinguish the fire and both people in the Chrysler were pronounced dead.

Four people in the one of the other vehicles struck were brought to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.