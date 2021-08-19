Society

Woman believed to be oldest Long Islander celebrates 110th birthday

VALLEY STREAM, Long Island (WABC) -- A super-centenarian on Long Island celebrated her 110th birthday Thursday and has quite the story to share.

"I have, really, no regrets," said Henrietta Dobin.

And considering she's been around since 1911, that is quite a statement.

Dobin is believed to be the oldest living Long Islander and possibly the sixth oldest person in New York State.

Experts say there are fewer than 80 people in the United States over the age of 110 and only 300-450 supercentenarians worldwide.

On Thursday, Dobin wore her pearls, earrings and birthday tiara to reflect on what has been a remarkable life.

"I lived a life - a good life - I did what I wanted, I traveled all over the world, I've made very good friends," Dobin said.



One of those friends, Gloria Dickenson, helps take care of Dobin and drives her to shopping centers and the Nassau County Museum of Arts - even taking her out on the town.

"Henri will say 'Gloria, we're gonna dance tonight,' I say, 'yes, let's go samba, let's go shake our hips,' and she says, 'yes, I'm still with it.'"

She was born three years before the start of World War 1, back when William Howard Taft was president.

Dobin lived in Brooklyn, Queens and then Long Island.

She's been in the Bristal Assisted Living Center for the past five years where she spends her time painting, watching Jeopardy! and playing games with the other residents.

"She's a bingo player who will take your money or a bridge player that will crush your soul, deal with Henrietta and you better bring you're A-game," said Alan Markowitz.

Markowitz is one of Dobin's three grandchildren. She also has five great-grandchildren and a message for the younger generations.

"Live your life the way you want to live it, be good to yourself, be good to others and what else do I have to say," Dobin said.

Dobin says she has no secret for the long healthy life she has lived, she says she has just been blessed.

