Here and Now: Impact of voter suppression laws on people of color

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- On this episode of Here and Now, the impact of voter suppression laws on people of color.

Also, closing the digital divide. "The Knowledge House," a creative summer camp designed to improve children's literacy skills, is offering free digital skills training to underserved youth.

And, the author of "Summer on the Bluffs" and co-host of The View Sunny Hostin shares the inspiration behind her new novel set on Martha's Vineyard.

