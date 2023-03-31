Here and Now: Brooklyn teen making waves with shoe line

The 14-year-old joined Sandra Bookman on Here and Now to discuss not only her experience at the Oscars but also the motivation for her designs and her vision for the future of Lane1, her shoe line.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Amira-Dior Traynham-Artis, a 14-year-old teenager from Brooklyn, New York has been making waves with her shoe line Lane1.

The up-and-coming designer received an invitation to exhibit one of her designs during Oscars weekend in Los Angeles for the 2023 Oscar nominees.

Traynham-Artis hopes to one day team up with Nike or Adidas and offered some advice to others who may be reluctant to take the same leap she has.

"There's always going to be somebody who is going to try to tear you down, your job is to not allow them to do that," Traynham-Artis said.

She joined Sandra Bookman on Here and Now to discuss not only her experience in Los Angeles but also the motivation for her designs and her vision for the future of Lane1.

To learn more about Lane1, visit her website.

