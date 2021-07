Here and Now: Exploring connection between organized religion, systematic racism

ABC 7 UNITE

NEW YORK (WABC) -- On this episode of Here and Now, we discuss if there is a connection between organized religion and systematic racism.An updated and expanded edition of "God in the Ghetto," explores that question for a new generation.Also ahead, we talk about unconscious bias in the workplace, and how to call it out and address the issue.We also learn more about the cross-country tour helping adults change their attitudes about money.And the author of a financial guide designed to help children learn to create generational wealth.Here and Now with Sandra Bookman airs Sundays at 12:00 p.m. on Channel 7.See more stories at abc7NY.com/unite We are also publishing resources in a range of areas, which will grow and can be found below:Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood by Trevor NoahI Know Why the Caged Bird Sings by Maya AngelouRaising White Kids: Bringing Up Children In A Racially Unjust America by Jennifer HarveySo You Want to Talk About Race by Ijeoma OluoThe New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness by Michelle AlexanderWhite Fragility: Why It's So Hard for White People to Talk About RacismAmerican Son: Available on NetflixIf Beale Street Could Talk: Available on HuluJust Mercy: Available on Amazon PrimeSelma: Available on Amazon PrimeThe Hate U Give: Available on Amazon PrimeWhen They See Us: Available on Netflix13th: Available on NetflixAmerica Inside Out with Katie Couric: Available on National GeographicBecoming: Available on NetflixI am Not Your Negro: Available on YouTube