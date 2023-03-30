Hero tow truck driver credited with saving motorist's life after crash in NJ

A hero tow truck driver is being credited with saving a motorist's life after a crash in New Jersey.

RUTHERFORD, New Jersey (WABC) -- A tow truck driver is being credited with going above and beyond to save a life in New Jersey.

Paul Carmeci was driving on Route 3 West in Rutherford earlier this month when a car in front of him flew off the road, flipped over and hit a tree.

Carmeci was able to pull over and pull the driver out of his vehicle as another driver called 911.

He managed to stabilize the victim until police and EMS responded.

Carmeci credits his military and towing experience for his quick response to stop and assist.

The driver of the car that wound up in the trees did survive and was later charged with DWI.

