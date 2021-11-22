7 hurt in smoky fire at Manhattan high-rise building

The fire broke out just before 10:30 a.m. on the 10th floor of a 49-story building at 145 West 47th Street, near Rockefeller Center, in Midtown.
The building is said to be under construction.
Officials said 20 units and 78 firefighters responded, getting the flames under control in about an hour.
There were seven injuries, with five transported to the hospital and two treated at the scene.
Their conditions are unknown at this time.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
