7 hurt in smoky fire at Manhattan high-rise building

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11259472" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The owner hopes the generous customer returns so they can thank him for the kind gesture.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11259051" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Diana Rocco reports from Penn Station where a man was stabbed to death onboard a subway train

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Firefighters battled a blaze at a high-rise building in Manhattan Monday morning that sent huge plumes of thick black smoke into the sky.The fire broke out just before 10:30 a.m. on the 10th floor of a 49-story building at 145 West 47th Street, near Rockefeller Center, in Midtown.The building is said to be under construction.Officials said 20 units and 78 firefighters responded, getting the flames under control in about an hour.There were seven injuries, with five transported to the hospital and two treated at the scene.Their conditions are unknown at this time.The cause of the fire is under investigation.----------