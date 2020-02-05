disney+ streaming service

'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' drops first look at season 2 on Disney+

Here's some good news for "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series" fans: production is officially underway for season two in Utah!

To celebrate the beginning of production, Disney+ dropped a first look at the new season Wednesday, revealing that East High's drama students are gearing up to perform "Beauty and the Beast" as their spring musical in the new season.

Season two will include musical numbers from both "High School Musical" films and the stage version of "Beauty and the Beast" as well as new songs written for the series.



The soundtrack from the first season charted on the Billboard 200 and included Olivia Rodrigo's single "All I Want," which been streamed more than 52 million times. Rodrigo will performed the song during her Feb. 6 appearance on "Live with Kelly and Ryan."

Joe Serafini ("Seb") will be a series regular in season two, joining Rodrigo ("Nini"), Joshua Bassett ("Ricky"), Matt Cornett ("E.J."), Sofia Wylie ("Gina"), Larry Saperstein ("Big Red"), Julia Lester ("Ashlyn"), Dara Reneé ("Kourtney"), Frankie Rodriguez ("Carlos"), Mark St. Cyr ("Mr. Mazzara") and Kate Reinders ("Miss Jenn").

"We're excited about [creator and executive producer Tim Federle]'s plans for the new season. He continues to amaze and surprise us with the relationships and stories he's creating for this unbelievably talented cast. Season two will be filled with even more of the humor, heart, and music that made HSMTMTS a break-out series on Disney+," Disney+ content and marketing president Ricky Strauss said in a news release.

Season two is slated for a late 2020 release on Disney+.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttelevisiondisney+ streaming service
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DISNEY+ STREAMING SERVICE
All the Star Wars movies, shows to watch on Disney+ for May the Fourth
All the Star Wars movies, shows to watch on Disney+ for May the Fourth
'Rise of Skywalker' to drop early on Disney+
'Rise of Skywalker' to drop early on Disney+
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NYC doctor separated from baby son to fight COVID-19
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
AccuWeather: Thursday is best bet of the week
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Show More
NYC, Hoboken expand 'Open Streets' to increase social distancing
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More TOP STORIES News