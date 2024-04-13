Long Island high school senior throws no-hitter

SMITHTOWN, Long Island (WABC) -- A high school senior from Long Island threw a no-hitter on Thursday.

Catania had 13 strikeouts and also a three-run double, driving in all the runs in the 3-0 win.

Catania called it a 'team effort.'

"It was great, it was such a team win because everyone kept making plays when they needed to. It was just great effort all around," Catania said.

The senior missed most of last season due to a hand injury.

