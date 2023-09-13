High school volleyball team honors former player after her sudden death

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- Two rival schools opened up their volleyball season with one heart Tuesday evening.

Former volleyball player Caileigh Duggan's number 17 jersey was retired at Fontbonne Hall Academy in honor of her memory.

Just after her first year at college, Duggan died suddenly in her sleep from an undiagnosed heart condition.

"We are in the unimaginable without our girl," said Brian Duggan, Caileigh Duggan's uncle.

Her friends say her kind heart and infectious smile live on in her legacy.

"She genuinely loved to make other people happy. That's exactly who she was," said Bella Fusco.

Caileigh Duggan was born with a severe eye problem which can lead to blindness. She was able to overcome that and go on to captain competitive teams. Her dream was to become a pediatric oncology nurse.

"Being a teenage girl can be hard, so in Caileigh's memory, try to be the kind of teammate and person that she was, on and off the court," said Brian Duggan.

