Hildebrandt's, iconic Long Island luncheonette, announces it's closing

WILLISTON PARK, NY -- Hildebrandt's, a beloved 1920s Long Island luncheonette and candy store, announced on Monday that it will be closing.The Williston Park institution, on Hillside Avenue, is famed for its soda fountain, comfort food and ice cream, and dramatic neon signage on its turquoise facade. The restaurant recently appeared in Martin Scorsese's film, "The Irishman."Though the COVID-19 crisis has challenged restaurants across the region, Hildebrandt's announced on social media that the coronavirus was not the cause. Rather, the landlord is selling the building, and new owners have other plans for the property, the restaurant said in the statement.Further details were not immediately available.This is the full statement:Reaction was swift, with hundreds of comments on the Facebook post, some wondering why the restaurant is not a protected landmark."This makes me incredibly sad to see. We got chocolate bunnies and sugar eggs every year for Easter since we were babies. I never thought I'd see the day your doors would close. Thank you for all the memories and I wish you all the best," wrote Jennifer Marie.Wrote Francine L. Morgenstern: "This is a Long Island landmark and full of history and memories. No one wants a new anything there."