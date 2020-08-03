Hildebrandt's, iconic Long Island luncheonette, announces it's closing

The Williston Park institution, on Hillside Avenue, is famed for its soda fountain, comfort food and ice cream, and dramatic neon signage on its turquoise facade. The restaurant recently appeared in Martin Scorsese's film, "The Irishman."
Though the COVID-19 crisis has challenged restaurants across the region, Hildebrandt's announced on social media that the coronavirus was not the cause. Rather, the landlord is selling the building, and new owners have other plans for the property, the restaurant said in the statement.
Further details were not immediately available.
This is the full statement:
It's with great sadness and a heavy heart that we announce Hildebrandt's will no longer be in buisness within the next few months. Unrelated to COVID the landlords of the building have decided to sell it and the new owners will be creating something different. It's been 93 years of this amazing place and 46 years in our family. Although we don't want to part with it we are grateful for the memories and love built around this wonderful place. We have decided that we will be selling anything inside including our phone booth! Serious inquires only please feel free to message us!
Reaction was swift, with hundreds of comments on the Facebook post, some wondering why the restaurant is not a protected landmark.
"This makes me incredibly sad to see. We got chocolate bunnies and sugar eggs every year for Easter since we were babies. I never thought I'd see the day your doors would close. Thank you for all the memories and I wish you all the best," wrote Jennifer Marie.
Wrote Francine L. Morgenstern: "This is a Long Island landmark and full of history and memories. No one wants a new anything there."
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.