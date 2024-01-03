1 person killed in police-involved shooting on New York State Thruway: official

HILLBURN, New York (WABC) -- One person was shot and killed after a police-involved shooting in Hillburn, New York.

Suffern Mayor Mike Curley confirmed the fatal shooting, which occurred Wednesday afternoon near Exit 15B on the New York State Thruway.

Due to the ongoing police investigation, right lanes are closed on the southbound I-87.

It's unclear what led to the shooting.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.