Mayor Eric Adams announces free block parties to mark hip-hop 50th celebration next month

NEW YORK (WABC) -- As hip-hop's 50th birthday approaches, New York City Mayor Eric Adams has announced a set of concerts that will take things back to the genre's essence.

Just like park jams that exploded in the 1970s after DJ Kool Herc's first hip-hop party on August 11, 1973, the Big Apple will host a series of free block parties and events across all five boroughs next month.

These events will be called the 5X5 Block Party series and will begin starting August 5th through August 12th.

Each party will feature a loaded lineup of renowned DJs and seminal artists, along with street art installations, food vendors, interactive experiences, and educational-entertainment talks.

"The growth of hip hop into a worldwide cultural phenomenon is a testament to the creativity, innovation, and passion of New York City," said Mayor Adams during the press conference on Thursday. "These block party concerts will celebrate 50 years of hip-hop, and I look forward to partnering with 'ITSALLBLACKMUSIC PRESENTS' to check the rhyme this summer."

Mayor Adams was also joined by legendary pioneers such as Eric B. and KRS-One, who expressed excitement for the genre-honoring celebration.

"As we celebrate the art form that uplifts communities and empowers voices worldwide, let's curate a symphony of creativity, innovation, and passion, making history with every beat," said the Bronx native. "Together, we honor the past and inspire the future, proving that hip hop is not just a genre but a cultural movement that speaks to the heart of humanity."

The free block parties will take place at the following locations:

BROOKLYN

Saturday, August 5, 2023

3:00 PM - 9:30 PM

Fulton Street & Washington Avenue

Brooklyn, NY 11238

QUEENS

Sunday, August 6, 2023

3:00 PM - 9:30 PM

Vernon Boulevard & 41st Avenue

Dutch Kills, NY 11101

THE BRONX

Saturday, August 12, 2023

1:00 PM - 9:30 PM

1520 Sedgwick Avenue

Bronx, NY 10453

ALSO READ | Star-studded Hip-Hop 50 concert coming to Yankee Stadium this summer