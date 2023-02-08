New exhibit at The Museum at FIT celebrates hip hop fashion as genre turns 50

An exhibit featuring the fashion of hip hop opens at The Museum at FIT.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- This year, hip hop is celebrating 50 years!

Wednesday, an exhibit will open up at The Museum at FIT to mark the anniversary.

The display will feature clothing and accessories worn by the genre's biggest names including Missy Elliot, LL Cool J, Cardi B, and Grandmaster Flash.

It will also include designs from Dapper Dan, Sean John, Gucci, and Versace.

The exhibit will be open from Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 12-8 p.m. and on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. until April 23rd.

The museum says hip hop style has evolved significantly since 1973, when Clive Campbell, known as DJ Kool Herc, used turntables to create breakbeats and rapped over them, marking the birth of hip hop.

For more information on the exhibit: https://www.fitnyc.edu/museum/exhibitions/hip-hop-style/index.php

