SUV crashes into car, fatally hits car wash employee before driving off in Concourse Village

An SUV crashed into a car and then struck a man who was working at the car wash nearby, officials said.

THE BRONX (WABC) -- A car wash employee in the Bronx was killed in a hit-and-run early Sunday morning.

Police say the incident happened just before 5:30 a.m. on Webster Avenue near East 168th Street.

The two people inside the SUV left the scene.

Officials say the car wash employee who was hit was taken to Lincoln Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the other car that was hit suffered minor injuries, police said.

