Teacher and mother of 3, Elizabeth Rosa, killed in hit-and-run in Dumont

DUMONT, New Jersey (WABC) -- A teacher in New Jersey was tragically killed in a hit-and-run crash.

Elizabeth Rosa, 54, was a fixture of the community and a teacher in the Englewood Public School District.

Family members say Rosa lived in Dumont, not far from the scene of the hit-and-run. Her family is devastated.

"She's missed dearly already and the Lord works in mysterious ways but I just want our family to be strong and we all have to stick together. We have a great family and always will have a great family," said Michael DiGirolamo, family member.

DiGirolamo's son is married to one of Rosa's daughters.

"I know we're all numb. We just don't know what to do and we're walking around in a daze. We're just trying to comfort each other," he said.

The hit-and-run took place at approximately 5:19 p.m. Thursday. Rosa was crossing the intersection at the corner of Madison and Washington avenues.

One of her daughters rushed to the scene and saw her mother's nearly lifeless body on the road. That daughter's shock has local residents still shaking.

"Her scream was like it came from under the ground and out of her, and I know her and it's just horrible," said Jimmy Luca, a business owner. "I've never heard a scream like that in my whole life."

Rosa was a mother to three grown daughters and is being remembered fondly by those who knew her. One woman called her the nicest person you would ever want to meet.

Police continue to search for a red pickup truck that left the scene.

The family has one message for the driver.

"Please come forward. Accidents are accidents. Just come forward. If there was no fault or whatever, you know, have a heart," DiGirolamo said.

Englewood School District released a statement saying,

"It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we share the tragic news of the passing of our esteemed colleague and cherished friend, Elizabeth Rosa. Mrs. Rosa, known affectionately as "Mrs. Rosa" by her students, tragically lost her life in a hit-and-run accident yesterday, March 14, 2024.

Mrs. Rosa was a cornerstone of the Englewood Public Schools community, dedicating nearly two decades of her life to nurturing young minds. Since September 2005, she served as a first-grade dual language teacher at Grieco Elementary School. Known for her infectious smile, boundless energy, and unwavering dedication, she touched the lives of countless students, colleagues, and families.



In her classroom, Mrs. Rosa exemplified both compassion and discipline, earning the adoration of her students while instilling in them a love for learning. Her passion for education was palpable and her commitment to her craft unparalleled. The void left by her absence will be felt deeply by all who had the privilege of knowing her.



Dr. Marnie Hazelton, Superintendent of Schools; the Englewood Board of Education; and the entire Englewood Public School District extend our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to Mrs. Rosa's husband, children, grandchildren, and extended family during this unimaginably difficult time. We kindly ask the Englewood School Community to keep the Rosa family in their thoughts and prayers as they navigate through this period of profound loss.



Out of respect for the privacy of the Rosa family, we kindly request that their privacy be respected as they mourn the loss of their beloved wife, mother, and grandmother. Further information regarding funeral arrangements will be communicated as it becomes available.



In recognition of the impact of this loss on our school community, grief counseling services have been made available to all students and employees in need of support.



Mrs. Elizabeth Rosa's legacy will endure in the hearts and minds of all who were fortunate enough to know her. May her memory be a source of comfort and inspiration during this challenging time."



ALSO READ | Gov. Hochul grilled over congestion pricing on 'The View'

N.J. Burkett has more on Whoopi Goldberg's fiery response to New York's congestion pricing.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.