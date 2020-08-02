Pedestrian fatally struck by hit-and-run driver in Manhattan

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a hit-and-run driver Sunday morning in Manhattan.

The NYPD confirmed that a 29-year-old woman was crossing 23rd Street and 7th Avenue in Chelsea when she was struck.

The victim later died at Bellevue Hospital.

Police are looking for a gray minivan that fled the scene.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chelseamanhattannew york cityhit and runpedestrian struckpedestrian killedhit and run accident
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
No shark sightings: Beachgoers can enter water, with restrictions
COVID Updates: Texas surpasses New York in total number of cases
We could get 2-4 inches of rain from Isaias
How the Tri-State area is preparing for Isaias
Missing teen found alive in woods after 8-day search
Military calls off search for missing troops in CA training accident
New stimulus bill: Pelosi, Mnuchin discuss Saturday negotiations
Show More
NYPD officers at right place, right time to help deliver baby
One day after deadly shooting, fire destroys Long Island home
NASA astronauts aim for Florida coast to end SpaceX flight
Wilford Brimley, 'Cocoon' and 'Natural' actor, dies at 85
AccuWeather: Stormy, humid Sunday
More TOP STORIES News