Skater critically injured after alleged hit-and-run in Brooklyn; driver arrested

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=9055625" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Officials say the suspect followed the 51-year-old woman on East 48th Street just after 2 p.m. Thursday as she left the governor's office.

BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An alleged hit-and-run driver is in custody after police say they saw him hit a roller skater and drive off in Brooklyn.The victim is in the hospital in critical condition.It happened just after 2:30 Tuesday morning at the intersection of 41st Street and Fort Hamilton Parkway in Borough Park.Police say the 30-year old driver slammed into the skater so hard the car's front window was broken on impact.The driver took off, but police saw the whole thing and pulled him over a few blocks away.He's in custody on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.----------