Man fatally struck by hit-and-run driver in East Flatbush

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10860043" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A few hours after the blast, the city announced that the day's fireworks shows in multiple locations had been canceled out of an abundance of caution.

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A man was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver in Brooklyn.Police say officers found the 54-year-old victim lying on Rockaway Parkway and Lenox Road in East Flatbush at 10:58 p.m.He was rushed to Brookdale Hospital where he was pronounced dead.Investigators believe he was struck by a white BMS while trying to cross the street, knocking him to the roadway.The vehicle then fled the scene southbound.So far, there are no arrests. The name of the man killed has not been released pending family notification.----------