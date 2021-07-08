Man fatally struck by hit-and-run driver in East Flatbush

Police say officers found the 54-year-old victim lying on Rockaway Parkway and Lenox Road in East Flatbush at 10:58 p.m.
He was rushed to Brookdale Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Investigators believe he was struck by a white BMS while trying to cross the street, knocking him to the roadway.
The vehicle then fled the scene southbound.
So far, there are no arrests. The name of the man killed has not been released pending family notification.
