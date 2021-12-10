Pedestrian struck, critically injured in West Side Highway hit-and-run

The 34-year-old victim was crossing 11th Avenue, in the crosswalk but against the light when he was struck by a black sedan that did not stop.
It happened just before 10:45 p.m. Thursday.
He was taken to Bellevue Hospital in critical condition.
Police were looking for a dark sedan, possibly a Mercedes, with front end damage.
