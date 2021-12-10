Pedestrian struck, critically injured in West Side Highway hit-and-run

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11309377" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 7 On Your Side is facing a steady stream of complaints from viewers saying they were victims of bank fraud. Nina Pineda reports with the latest.

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- A pedestrian was critically injured by a hit-and-run driver while crossing the West Side Highway in Chelsea.The 34-year-old victim was crossing 11th Avenue, in the crosswalk but against the light when he was struck by a black sedan that did not stop.It happened just before 10:45 p.m. Thursday.He was taken to Bellevue Hospital in critical condition.Police were looking for a dark sedan, possibly a Mercedes, with front end damage.----------