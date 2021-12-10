Traffic

Pedestrian struck, critically injured in West Side Highway hit-and-run

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- A pedestrian was critically injured by a hit-and-run driver while crossing the West Side Highway in Chelsea.

The 34-year-old victim was crossing 11th Avenue, in the crosswalk but against the light when he was struck by a black sedan that did not stop.

It happened just before 10:45 p.m. Thursday.



He was taken to Bellevue Hospital in critical condition.

Police were looking for a dark sedan, possibly a Mercedes, with front end damage.

