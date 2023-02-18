Arrest made in hit-and-run wrong way crash that left Rutgers student dead

PISCATAWAY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A man has been arrested in connection to the wrong-way hit-and-run crash that left a 21-year-old Rutgers University student dead.

Nageswar Polamuri, 42, is charged with leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle crash.

Police say he is responsible for the crash that happened Thursday just before 1 a.m. on Route 18 South near the border of Piscataway Township and New Brunswick.

Polamuri is accused of driving the wrong way on the road and causing the head-on collision before fleeing the scene.

The driver of the other car, Rutgers student Max Spivak, was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Spivak was a senior who was majoring in Sports Management.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information or surveillance footage is asked to call Patrolman William Kloos of the Piscataway Police Department at (732) 562-7647 or Sergeant Jonathan Berman of the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office at (732) 745-4328.

