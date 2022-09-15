Woman critically injured by hit-and-run driver on Staten Island

NEW DORP, Staten Island (WABC) -- A 20-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was struck by a hit-and-run driver on Thursday.

The incident was reported in front of 108 Locust Avenue around 12:30 p.m.

The victim was getting out of her vehicle, from the driver's side, when a black Chevrolet sedan traveling southbound on Locust Avenue struck her.

She was taken to Staten Island University North hospital in critical condition.

The suspect, a 29-year-old woman, jumped out of the car and ran away. Detectives have a good idea of who she is.

The vehicle and a passenger inside remained on the scene.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

