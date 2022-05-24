2 women fatally struck in 2 hit-and-run crashes in Suffolk County

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11868128" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The case could have implications for zoo animals across the U.S.

SUFFOLK COUNTY, Long Island (WABC) -- Police are investigating two fatal hit-and-run crashes on Long Island that happened not far from each other. Both happened in Suffolk County late Monday night.Police say 28-year-old Cherokee Fletcher was struck on Motor Parkway and Moreland Road in Hauppauge around 10:15 p.m.Investigators believe the vehicle collided with another car, before striking her, and driving off.About 15 minutes later in West Islip, police say a car struck another woman and fled.It happened on Montauk Highway near Pease Lane.The woman's identity has not been released.There's no word on if these incidents are connected.Detectives are asking anyone with information on these crashes to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.----------