Winning numbers for the $731M Powerball jackpot drawing are in

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Mega Millions jackpot now stands at an estimated $970 million after no one won Tuesday night's $865 million drawing.

Tuesday night's winning numbers were: 10, 19, 26, 50, 28 and a Megaball of 16.

On Saturday, the Powerball grand prize went unclaimed yet again, raising Wednesday's jackpot to $731 million.

The winning numbers on Wednesday were:

53, 60, 40, 68, and 69 with 22 as the Powerball number



There have now been 35 consecutive drawings without a top prize winner.

Mega Millions and Powerball are both played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Powerball also is offered in Puerto Rico.

A look at the 10 largest U.S. jackpots that have been won and the states where the winning tickets were sold:
1. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)

2. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, South Carolina)
3. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, Wisconsin)
4. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)
5. $687.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 27, 2018 (two tickets, from Iowa and New York)

6. $656 million, Mega Millions, March 30, 2012 (three tickets, from Kansas, Illinois and Maryland)
7. $648 million, Mega Millions, Dec. 17, 2013 (two tickets, from California and Georgia)
8. $590.5 million, Powerball, May 18, 2013 (one ticket, from Florida)

9. $587.5 million, Powerball, Nov. 28, 2012 (two tickets, from Arizona and Missouri)
10. $564.1 million, Powerball, Feb. 11, 2015 (three tickets, from North Carolina, Puerto Rico and Texas)

The Associated Press contributed to this report.







