1 winner for $731 million Powerball jackpot; Mega Millions at $970 million

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=9827658" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Troubled by the alarming spike in crime, activist Peter Kerre set up an Instagram page called SafeWalks NYC, designed to provide safe escorts to and from subway stations.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A single ticket sold in Maryland matched all six numbers in the Wednesday night Powerball drawing to win the fourth-largest jackpot in Powerball history, but three lucky tickets sold in New Jersey nabbed $1 million prizes.Based on final ticket sales, the jackpot climbed to an estimated $731.1 million at the time of the drawing, with a cash option of $546.8 million.The lucky ticket holder will have the choice between an estimated annuity of $731.1 million, paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years, or a lump sum payment of $546.8 million. Both prize options are before taxes.The three New Jersey tickets that matched all five of the white balls winning the $1 million second-tier prize were purchased at the following locations:--Camden County: 7-Eleven #16158, 615 North Haddon Ave., Haddonfield;--Gloucester County: Wawa #951, 856 Mantua Park, Woodbury Heights; and,--Middlesex County: Exxon, 4150 Route 1 North & Stouts Ln., Monmouth Junction.In addition, six New Jersey Lottery tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn winning the $50,000 third-tier prize. One of those tickets was purchased with Power Play, multiplying the prize to $150,000.The third-tier winning tickets from Wednesday night's drawing were sold at the following locations:--Middlesex County ($150,000): Corkscrew Wine & Liquor, 355 Applegarth Rd., Monroe Township;--Atlantic County ($50,000): Shop Rite #612, 23 Bethel Rd., Somers Point;--Bergen County ($50,000): 7-Eleven #39225, 31-28 Broadway, Fairlawn;--Camden County ($50,000): Wawa #8310, 201 W. Whitehorse Pike, Berlin;--Monmouth County ($50,000): Soda King, 300 Gordons Corner Rd., Manalapan; and,--Ocean County ($50,000): Lacey Liquors, 349 Route 9, Lanoka Harbor.The Powerball jackpot now resets. The next drawing on Saturday night, January 23, will be for a $20 million jackpot.Meantime, the Mega Millions jackpot stands at an estimated $970 million after no one won Tuesday night's $865 million drawing.You can watch Friday night's Mega Millions drawing on channel 7 and on abc7ny right before Eyewitness News at 11.Mega Millions and Powerball are both played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Powerball also is offered in Puerto Rico.A look at the 10 largest U.S. jackpots that have been won and the states where the winning tickets were sold:1. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)2. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, South Carolina)3. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, Wisconsin)4. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)5. $731.1 million, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021 (one ticket, from Maryland)6. $687.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 27, 2018 (two tickets, from Iowa and New York)7. $656 million, Mega Millions, March 30, 2012 (three tickets, from Kansas, Illinois and Maryland)8. $648 million, Mega Millions, Dec. 17, 2013 (two tickets, from California and Georgia)9. $590.5 million, Powerball, May 18, 2013 (one ticket, from Florida)10. $587.5 million, Powerball, Nov. 28, 2012 (two tickets, from Arizona and Missouri)----------