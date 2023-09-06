Hoboken council voting to become Book Sanctuary City in response to nationwide book bans

HOBOKEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- City officials in Hoboken are voting to declare it the first Book Sanctuary City in New Jersey in response to a nationwide push to ban certain literature.

The City Council will vote at 7 p.m. on Wednesday regarding the measure.

It would prevent books from being restricted as well as protect endangered books and keep materials accessible to all regardless of their content.

"Hoboken's rich history and vibrant community make it the perfect place for a Book Sanctuary," said Mayor Ravi S. Bhalla. "In establishing this haven for books, we not only honor the city's diversity, but also champion unrestricted thinking and the unrestricted exchange of knowledge. I encourage the Hoboken City Council to adopt this resolution to make Hoboken a refuge where books that may be prohibited in other places can be readily embraced by those who seek them."

Across the nation, conservative officials have been leading the charge to ban books that look at race, gender, history and LGBTQ themes.

"It is more important than ever that communities acknowledge the need to establish safe spaces to tell and share stories that are being censored around the country - most often the stories of people of color and the LGBTQ+ community," Hoboken City Council President Emily Jabbour said.

