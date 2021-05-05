Day care worker accused of abusing 9-month-old girl in New Jersey

HOBOKEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- A day care worker in New Jersey is under arrest on charges that she abused a 9-month-old girl in her care.

Diana Camacho, 52, was arrested Tuesday on charges of endangering the welfare of a child while she was an employee at Kiddie Academy of Hoboken.



The Special Victims Unit was contacted by the Division of Child Protection and Permanency, Institutional Abuse Investigations Unit about possible abuse by Camacho and launched an investigation.

The day care said it contacted authorities on Dec. 14, 2020 after being made aware that a "staff member acted in a manner contrary to operational procedures and our core values."

They also said Camacho was fired.

"Any such incidences are not tolerated, and the staff member was terminated from her employment at the Academy," officials with Kiddie Academy of Hoboken said. "We have recently learned of the arrest of this former staff member pursuant to the incident last December. We are a local, family-owned independent business and parents ourselves who care deeply about the children in our care and our community. There is nothing more important than creating a nurturing and safe environment for the children in our care, and their families - it is our life's commitment.
Our team is dedicated to sound leadership decisions, swiftly addressing concerns, aligning with local licensing bodies and ensuring that the trust of each family is earned and maintained. We will continue to fully cooperate with local authorities during their ongoing investigation."

The details surrounding the incident are not yet known.

