Transformer explosion leads to power outages for Hoboken residents

HFD is responding to power outages and electrical emergencies across Hoboken. @PSEGdelivers is also responding. https://t.co/gBvaYKh2Ex — Hoboken Fire Dept (@HobokenFire) February 16, 2021

Due to a transformer outage, portions of Hoboken north of 7th Street may be without power. Emergency personnel are on site, @PSEGdelivers is en route and will be evaluating a time frame for repair. — City of Hoboken (@CityofHoboken) February 16, 2021

HOBOKEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- A transformer explosion led to power outages for Hoboken residents Monday night.Both the Hoboken Fire Department and PSE&G are responding to power outages and electrical emergencies across the city.The city of Hoboken tweeted that portions of the city north of 7th street may be without power due to a transformer outage.Crews from PSE&G are currently on the scene and are assessing repairs.According to PSE&G's outage map, residents have been without power since around 7:30 p.m.As of right now, the outage map indicates power may not be completely restored sometime Tuesday morning.It's not yet clear how many residents are without power.----------