Transformer explosion leads to power outages for Hoboken residents

Both the Hoboken Fire Department and PSE&G are responding to power outages and electrical emergencies across the city.
HFD is responding to power outages and electrical emergencies across Hoboken. @PSEGdelivers is also responding. https://t.co/gBvaYKh2Ex— Hoboken Fire Dept (@HobokenFire) February 16, 2021
The city of Hoboken tweeted that portions of the city north of 7th street may be without power due to a transformer outage.
Due to a transformer outage, portions of Hoboken north of 7th Street may be without power. Emergency personnel are on site, @PSEGdelivers is en route and will be evaluating a time frame for repair.— City of Hoboken (@CityofHoboken) February 16, 2021
Crews from PSE&G are currently on the scene and are assessing repairs.
According to PSE&G's outage map, residents have been without power since around 7:30 p.m.
As of right now, the outage map indicates power may not be completely restored sometime Tuesday morning.
It's not yet clear how many residents are without power.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
