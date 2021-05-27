Train service resumes in Hoboken after suspicious package cleared

By Eyewitness News
JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Train service in and out of Hoboken Terminal is running again following police activity Thursday morning.

Officers from Hoboken and Jersey City investigated the incident on Grove Street in between 18th and Newport streets.

A suspicious package was found at a large Grove Street apartment building just after 5 a.m.

The building was right near tracks that lead to and from Hoboken Terminal.

The package was cleared by the bomb squad just before 7 a.m. It was apparently a suitcase with a toaster and roll of cables inside of it.

The suspension had affected NJ Transit trains and the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail.

NJ Transit tickets/passes will be cross-honored by NJ Transit and private carrier bus.

PATH trains and ferry service were not affected.

